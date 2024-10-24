Watch Now
Schauffele finds disaster on 8 with quad bogey
Xander Schauffele hit an errant tee shot on hole 8 in the Zozo Championship's opening round, and it got even worse, ending with an unsightly quadruple bogey for the two-time major champion.
Up Next
Schauffele finds disaster on 8 with quad bogey
Schauffele finds disaster on 8 with quad bogey
Xander Schauffele hit an errant tee shot on hole 8 in the Zozo Championship's opening round, and it got even worse, ending with an unsightly quadruple bogey for the two-time major champion.
Morikawa: ‘One more opportunity’ to win this year
Morikawa: 'One more opportunity' to win this year
Collin Morikawa speaks to the media ahead of his appearance of the 2024 Zozo Championship, looking to repeat after winning the event last season on the PGA Tour.
Zozo Championship challenges FedExCup Fall ethos
Zozo Championship challenges FedExCup Fall ethos
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner break down the Zozo Championship, explaining why the event is "emblematic" of the current problems with the FedEx Cup Fall.
Schauffele expects Zozo course to be difficult
Schauffele expects Zozo course to be difficult
Xander Schauffele talks with the media before the Zozo Championship, discussing the course conditions, exploring Japan and more.
Remembering Tiger’s historic 82nd PGA Tour win
Remembering Tiger's historic 82nd PGA Tour win
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to discuss Tiger Woods' monumental victory at the 2019 Zozo Championship, the legend's last Tour victory and 82nd of his career, which tied him for the all-time lead.
Thomas ‘champing at the bit’ to play again
Thomas 'champing at the bit' to play again
Justin Thomas talks about his excitement to return to competition, his track record of success in Asia and his preparation to become a dad.
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
Rex and Lav join Golf Today to discuss the TGL's schedule release, J.T. Poston's advanced length off the tee and more.
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss the ZOZO Championship's fit in the FedExCup Fall schedule, Gary Woodland's top-10 finish at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open and rising Ryder Cup ticket prices.
Top moments from 2024 Shriners Children’s Open
Top moments from 2024 Shriners Children's Open
Take a look at some of the best moments from the 2024 Shriners Children's Open, featuring highlights from tournament winner J.T. Poston.
Shriners win could elevate Poston into a new tier
Shriners win could elevate Poston into a new tier
Brandel Chamblee is confident that J.T. Poston's 2024 Shriners Children's Open win -- and the opportunities it could unlock -- may catapult his career and place him among a higher tier of PGA Tour players.
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
Highlights: Shriners Children's Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.