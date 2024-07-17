 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf16_ending_240716.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings
The 152nd Open - Preview Day Three
Rex & Lav pod: Open is final chance for Scottie, Bryson, Rory to put a stamp on their years
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four
Why Aaron Rai and these five other sleepers could contend at Royal Troon

Top Clips

nbc_smx_springcreektopmoments_240717.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Spring Creek best moments
nbc_golf_lf_roryputting_240717.jpg
Rory’s putting under microscope at The Open
nbc_golf_lf_wagneradamscott_240717.jpg
Scott, Wagner reflect on Royal Troon’s history

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf16_ending_240716.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings
The 152nd Open - Preview Day Three
Rex & Lav pod: Open is final chance for Scottie, Bryson, Rory to put a stamp on their years
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four
Why Aaron Rai and these five other sleepers could contend at Royal Troon

Top Clips

nbc_smx_springcreektopmoments_240717.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Spring Creek best moments
nbc_golf_lf_roryputting_240717.jpg
Rory’s putting under microscope at The Open
nbc_golf_lf_wagneradamscott_240717.jpg
Scott, Wagner reflect on Royal Troon’s history

Wagner demonstrates Royal Troon's deep bunkers

July 17, 2024 10:04 AM
Johnson Wagner displays the difficulty of hitting out of 'deep' bunkers on the 14th hole at Royal Troon Golf Club.