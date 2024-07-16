McIlroy, Morikawa lead best bets at The Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15finish_240714__152511.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/cpqmsh4dkcpajbckh1b4
Southeast Spotlight: Ten commitment predictions
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
nbc_cyc_tdf16_crash_240716.jpg
Belgian sprinter Philipsen completes hat trick of stage wins at Tour, Girmay falls near finish

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf16_crash_240716__588002.jpg
Girmay crashes in final kilometer of Stage 16
nbc_nas_stg2embedded_240716.jpg
Inside Blaney’s race team during Pocono Cup race
nbc_golf_lf_schefflerdisc_240716.jpg
Breaking down Scheffler’s ‘phenomenal run’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage15finish_240714__152511.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/cpqmsh4dkcpajbckh1b4
Southeast Spotlight: Ten commitment predictions
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
nbc_cyc_tdf16_crash_240716.jpg
Belgian sprinter Philipsen completes hat trick of stage wins at Tour, Girmay falls near finish

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf16_crash_240716__588002.jpg
Girmay crashes in final kilometer of Stage 16
nbc_nas_stg2embedded_240716.jpg
Inside Blaney’s race team during Pocono Cup race
nbc_golf_lf_schefflerdisc_240716.jpg
Breaking down Scheffler’s ‘phenomenal run’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy, Morikawa lead best bets at The Open

July 16, 2024 11:25 AM
Brad Thomas and Brentley Romine break down the best bets for The Open at Royal Troon, including action on Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Akshay Bhatia and more.