 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_btpv2_240720.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Who won the men’s golf majors in 2024?
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 20
Tadej Pogacar wins third Tour de France title, joins cycling legends

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lowrybirdie_240721.jpg
Lowry’s birdie fires up crowd at The Open
nbc_golf_scottiebunker_240721.jpg
Scheffler hits picture-perfect bunker shot
nbc_golf_openfinalrdearlyhl_240721.jpg
HLs: The Open Championship, Early Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_btpv2_240720.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Who won the men’s golf majors in 2024?
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 20
Tadej Pogacar wins third Tour de France title, joins cycling legends

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lowrybirdie_240721.jpg
Lowry’s birdie fires up crowd at The Open
nbc_golf_scottiebunker_240721.jpg
Scheffler hits picture-perfect bunker shot
nbc_golf_openfinalrdearlyhl_240721.jpg
HLs: The Open Championship, Early Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler mucks up green for double bogey

July 21, 2024 11:05 AM
Scottie Scheffler double bogeys the 9th hole to drop back to 2-under par in the final round of The Open Championship.