 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Utah State at Connecticut
Utah State fires coach Blake Anderson for ‘significant violations of his contractual obligations’
The 152nd Open - Day Two
‘Just get back there!’ Open leader Shane Lowry gets off rails at 11 with lengthy, crazy double
ko_korda_1920_olympics21_d4.jpg
2024 Olympic women’s golf competition: How to watch, live streams, full coverage

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiebirdie_240719.jpg
Scheffler putts from distance for birdie on 14
nbc_golf_lowryat11th_240719.jpg
Lowry frustrated after controversy on No. 11
nbc_golf_barracuda_rd1_240718.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Utah State at Connecticut
Utah State fires coach Blake Anderson for ‘significant violations of his contractual obligations’
The 152nd Open - Day Two
‘Just get back there!’ Open leader Shane Lowry gets off rails at 11 with lengthy, crazy double
ko_korda_1920_olympics21_d4.jpg
2024 Olympic women’s golf competition: How to watch, live streams, full coverage

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiebirdie_240719.jpg
Scheffler putts from distance for birdie on 14
nbc_golf_lowryat11th_240719.jpg
Lowry frustrated after controversy on No. 11
nbc_golf_barracuda_rd1_240718.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lowry birdies No. 8 to lead The Open Championship

July 19, 2024 07:49 AM
Shane Lowry puts himself in sole possession of first place on the leaderboard in Round 2 of The Open Championship following a birdie on No. 8.