Top News

The 152nd Open - Day One
The Open: Tee times and groupings for Round 2 at Royal Troon
The Open 2024 - Day One - Royal Troon
He beat cancer; now, Michael Hendry, 44, is off to inspiring start at Open
Indiana Fever v Dallas Wings
Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA’s game assists record with 19 in Fever’s loss to Wings

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_justinthomasintv_240718.jpg
Thomas ‘very satisfied’ after Round 1
nbc_golf_theopen_thomash2birdie_240718.jpg
Thomas birdies No. 2 at The Open Championship
nbc_golf_theopen_scottholeoutat1_240718.jpg
Scott birdies from bunker on No. 1

Jaeger eagles Hole 13 at The Open Championship

July 18, 2024 07:48 AM
Stephan Jaeger had some work to do from the rough, but he powered his way to an eagle on No. 13 at The Open Championship.