 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR - Sprint Cup Series - Crown Royal Presents the John Wayne Walding 400
Dr. Diandra: The best NASCAR drivers on the Indy oval
nbc_cyc_btp_v2_240717.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings
Judge_USA.jpg
Betting Baseball: Judge and the Yankees Have Work to Do

Top Clips

nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240718.jpg
IndyCar Championship race has ‘opened up’
nbc_golf_theopen_round1earlyhl_240718.jpg
HLs: The Open Championship 2024, Early Round 1
nbc_dps_caitlinclark_240718.jpg
Clark ‘put on a show’ in historic performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR - Sprint Cup Series - Crown Royal Presents the John Wayne Walding 400
Dr. Diandra: The best NASCAR drivers on the Indy oval
nbc_cyc_btp_v2_240717.jpg
2024 Tour de France Standings
Judge_USA.jpg
Betting Baseball: Judge and the Yankees Have Work to Do

Top Clips

nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240718.jpg
IndyCar Championship race has ‘opened up’
nbc_golf_theopen_round1earlyhl_240718.jpg
HLs: The Open Championship 2024, Early Round 1
nbc_dps_caitlinclark_240718.jpg
Clark ‘put on a show’ in historic performance

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tiger goes under par with birdie on No. 3

July 18, 2024 10:40 AM
Tiger Woods starts Round 1 off on the right foot with a gorgeous birdie putt on No. 3 at The Open Championship.