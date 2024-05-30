 Skip navigation
Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
MLB: Washington Nationals at Oakland Athletics
Taking Stock: Eric Samulski’s lessons from his early season performance
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Nelly Korda makes 10 on third hole, turns in 10-over 45 at U.S. Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_csu_brockpurdy_240530.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 17, Brock Purdy
nbc_pft_andrews_240530.jpg
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
nbc_golf_kordahole12_240530.jpg
Korda finds water three times on No. 12 at USWO

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

No. 12 causing 'carnage' at U.S. Women's Open

May 30, 2024 12:01 PM
Nelly Korda's disaster at No. 12 in the opening round of the U.S. Women's Open wasn't the only example of the hole causing problems for the field at Lancaster.
