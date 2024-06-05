Watch Now
Relive Kaymer's victory at the 2014 U.S. Open
Relive the final round of the 2014 U.S. Open, where Martin Kaymer led wire-to-wire to finish off a record-setting win at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina for his second career major title.
Up Next
Relive Kaymer’s victory at the 2014 U.S. Open
Relive Kaymer's victory at the 2014 U.S. Open
Relive the final round of the 2014 U.S. Open, where Martin Kaymer led wire-to-wire to finish off a record-setting win at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina for his second career major title.
Chin emotional after qualifying for U.S. Open
Chin emotional after qualifying for U.S. Open
John Chin gets emotional after qualifying for his first career major championship from Daly City, California.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open qualifying
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open qualifying
Check out highlights from across North America as golfers attempt to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open on Golf’s Longest Day.
Bodenhamer: U.S. Open the ‘ultimate meritocracy’
Bodenhamer: U.S. Open the 'ultimate meritocracy'
USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer joins the set to talk about Golf's Longest Day and the U.S. Open.
Morales details ‘grind’ to qualify for U.S. Open
Morales details 'grind' to qualify for U.S. Open
Amateur Omar Morales reacts to positioning himself to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open from Daly City, California.
Davis shares emotions of qualifying for U.S. Open
Davis shares emotions of qualifying for U.S. Open
Cam Davis completes a comeback victory over Adam Scott in Springfield, Ohio to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open.
Mack ready to prove himself at U.S. Open
Mack ready to prove himself at U.S. Open
Willie Mack III reacts to qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Open after winning a playoff on Golf's Longest Day in Jupiter, Florida.
Higgs ‘elated’ after qualifying for U.S. Open
Higgs 'elated' after qualifying for U.S. Open
Harry Higgs reacts to qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Open following a grueling outing at Golf's Longest Day.
Lower: Qualifying for U.S. Open means ‘everything’
Lower: Qualifying for U.S. Open means 'everything'
Ohio-native Justin Lower gets emotional after qualifying for the 2024 U.S. Open.