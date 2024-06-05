 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chris Martin
Red Sox place Chris Martin on the 15-day injury list because of anxiety
Aaron Ekblad Sam Reinhart Leon Draisaitl
Ekblad, Reinhart, Draisaitl and Bennett were drafted together. They’ll now play for the Cup together
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff reaches the French Open semifinals in doubles in addition to singles

Top Clips

nbc_pft_robertsalah_240605.jpg
Saleh named sexiest head coach
nbc_pft_bsmeter_240605.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Dolphins contract situations
oly_xx_inthecompanyofheroes_240604.jpg
How the Edwards family is giving back to veterans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Relive Kaymer's victory at the 2014 U.S. Open

June 5, 2024 09:25 AM
Relive the final round of the 2014 U.S. Open, where Martin Kaymer led wire-to-wire to finish off a record-setting win at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina for his second career major title.
nbc_golf_kaymerusopen2014_240605.jpg
20:01
Relive Kaymer’s victory at the 2014 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gld_johnchinintv_240603.jpg
2:31
Chin emotional after qualifying for U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gld_longestdayhl_240603.jpg
13:35
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open qualifying
nbc_golf_gld_johnbodenhamer_240603.jpg
9:25
Bodenhamer: U.S. Open the ‘ultimate meritocracy’
nbc_golf_gld_omarmoralesintv_240603.jpg
2:15
Morales details ‘grind’ to qualify for U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gld_davisbeatsscott_240603.jpg
7:14
Davis shares emotions of qualifying for U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gld_williemackintv_240603.jpg
1:43
Mack ready to prove himself at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gld_harryhiggsintv_240603.jpg
1:49
Higgs ‘elated’ after qualifying for U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gld_justinlowerintv_240603.jpg
2:04
Lower: Qualifying for U.S. Open means ‘everything’
nbc_golf_gld_webbsimpsonintv_240603.jpg
2:10
Simpson grateful to be back in the U.S. Open
