Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
Neal Shipley low amateur again after Luke Clanton’s spirited bid comes up short
U.S. Open - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler finishes U.S. Open with all four rounds over par
U.S. Open - Final Round
U.S. Open 2024 live blog: Final-round updates, highlights and scoring at Pinehurst No. 2

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorybogey_240616.jpg
Pinehurst strikes again, deals Rory bad break
oly24_sww100br_trials_heats_240616.jpg
Rose, 46, qualifies for 100m breaststroke semis
nbc_nas_cuponiowav2_240615.jpg
Cup Series drivers preview what to expect at Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McIlroy starts U.S. Open Round 4 with birdie

June 16, 2024 02:45 PM
Rory McIlroy comes out strong in the final round of the U.S. Open, finding the first green in regulation and draining a 21-foot birdie putt as he looks to chase down Bryson DeChambeau.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rorybogey_240616.jpg
3:03
Pinehurst strikes again, deals Rory bad break
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroybirdiev2_240616__983661.jpg
1:02
McIlroy starts U.S. Open Round 4 with birdie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_240615.jpg
1:14
DeChambeau ‘full package’ on U.S. Open Moving Day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysoncomparison_240615.jpg
6:13
Bryson ‘vastly different’ from 2020 U.S. Open win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_coronapremierround3_240615.jpg
2:03
Best shots from Round 3 of the U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_brysoncrowd_240615__957744.jpg
4:08
Did DeChambeau lean into crowd too much on 13 tee?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_brysonreact_240615.jpg
9:59
Can DeChambeau secure U.S. Open victory on Sunday?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_hole13wagner_240615.jpg
4:09
Wagner, too, falls prey to Pinehurst No. 2 hole 13
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_brysonpresser_240615.jpg
9:24
DeChambeau embracing support at 2024 U.S. Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usopen_roryreact_240615.jpg
2:51
Rory ‘well-suited’ as underdog at U.S. Open
Now Playing