Rory 'well-suited' as underdog at U.S. Open
The Live From crew gives its reactions to Rory McIlroy’s performance so far during the 2024 U.S. Open and the chance he has of pulling off a comeback victory during the final round.
Bryson ‘vastly different’ from 2020 U.S. Open win
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss the reinvention of Bryson DeChambeau's game and life as compared to his last U.S. Open win, as he enters Sunday's final round the leader at Pinehurst No. 2.
Best shots from Round 3 of the U.S. Open
Don't miss the best shots from the third round of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2.
Did DeChambeau lean into crowd too much on 13 tee?
Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley discuss Bryson DeChambeau leaning into the crowd on the 13th tee at Pinehurst during Round 3 of the U.S. Open and how his playing partners, like Ludvig Åberg Saturday, need to respond.
Can DeChambeau secure U.S. Open victory on Sunday?
Live From reacts to Bryson DeChambeau's standout performance from Round 3 of the 2024 U.S. Open and looks ahead to Sunday's final round, explaining what he needs to do to secure a victory.
Wagner, too, falls prey to Pinehurst No. 2 hole 13
Johnson Wagner was not immune to the struggles at Pinehurst No. 2's tricky 13th hole, which wreaked havoc for players like Tony Finau and Ludvig Åberg during Saturday's Round 3 of the U.S. Open.
DeChambeau embracing support at 2024 U.S. Open
Bryson DeChambeau recaps his third-round 67 at the 2024 U.S. Open and his ability to work around the greens, as well as embracing the support of the fans with a favorable lead ahead of the final round.
Rory ‘well-suited’ as underdog at U.S. Open
The Live From crew gives its reactions to Rory McIlroy’s performance so far during the 2024 U.S. Open and the chance he has of pulling off a comeback victory during the final round.
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 3
Check out the best shots from Pinehurst No. 2's par-3 15th hole from Round 3 of the 2024 U.S. Open.
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, Round 3
Look back at the top moments from Round 3 of the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, which included plenty of shuffling at the top of the leaderboard throughout the day.