Top News

U.S. Open - Round Three
Ailing hip and on-course therapy don’t slow Bryson DeChambeau at U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Round Three
Bryson DeChambeau anything but boring as he takes control of U.S. Open
U.S. Open - Round Three
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Why this is a different Bryson DeChambeau

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_brysoncomparison_240615.jpg
Bryson ‘vastly different’ from 2020 U.S. Open win
nbc_golf_coronapremierround3_240615.jpg
Best shots from Round 3 of the U.S. Open
nbc_golf_lf_brysoncrowd_240615__957744.jpg
Did DeChambeau lean into crowd too much on 13 tee?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rory 'well-suited' as underdog at U.S. Open

June 15, 2024 08:20 PM
The Live From crew gives its reactions to Rory McIlroy’s performance so far during the 2024 U.S. Open and the chance he has of pulling off a comeback victory during the final round.
nbc_golf_gcpod_brysoncomparison_240615.jpg
6:13
Bryson ‘vastly different’ from 2020 U.S. Open win
nbc_golf_coronapremierround3_240615.jpg
2:03
Best shots from Round 3 of the U.S. Open
nbc_golf_lf_brysoncrowd_240615__957744.jpg
4:08
Did DeChambeau lean into crowd too much on 13 tee?
nbc_golf_lf_brysonreact_240615.jpg
9:59
Can DeChambeau secure U.S. Open victory on Sunday?
nbc_golf_lf_hole13wagner_240615.jpg
4:09
Wagner, too, falls prey to Pinehurst No. 2 hole 13
nbc_golf_lf_brysonpresser_240615.jpg
9:24
DeChambeau embracing support at 2024 U.S. Open
nbc_golf_usopen_roryreact_240615.jpg
2:51
Rory ‘well-suited’ as underdog at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_jeepround3_240615.jpg
1:42
Top shots at No. 15, 2024 U.S. Open Round 3
nbc_golf_usopen_rd3hl_240615.jpg
13:03
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_usopen_dechambeaurd3hl_240615.jpg
8:18
HLs: DeChambeau takes lead in U.S. Open Rd. 3
