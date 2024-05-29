 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Previews
Rex & Lav podcast: As Lexi reminds, pro life isn’t always easy, especially for the young
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Previews
Chasing Nelly: Players draw inspiration in trying to beat the game’s best
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Helio Castroneves will replace Tom Blomqvist for IndyCar races in Detroit, Road America

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbssgaholmgren_240529.jpg
Could OKC’s Holmgren be a Top 20 fantasy pick?
nbc_roto_rbsanthonytowns_240529.jpg
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoffseason_240529.jpg
Knicks ‘need to find a way to pay’ Hartenstein

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Previews
Rex & Lav podcast: As Lexi reminds, pro life isn’t always easy, especially for the young
U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Previews
Chasing Nelly: Players draw inspiration in trying to beat the game’s best
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Helio Castroneves will replace Tom Blomqvist for IndyCar races in Detroit, Road America

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rbssgaholmgren_240529.jpg
Could OKC’s Holmgren be a Top 20 fantasy pick?
nbc_roto_rbsanthonytowns_240529.jpg
Should Timberwolves shop Towns in the offseason?
nbc_roto_rbsknicksoffseason_240529.jpg
Knicks ‘need to find a way to pay’ Hartenstein

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

USGA CEO Whan talks growth of U.S. Women's Open

May 29, 2024 04:33 PM
USGA CEO Mike Whan discusses the build-up to the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, how the USGA plays a role in growing women's golf and Lexi Thompson's impact on the game.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lf_mikewhanintv_240529.jpg
15:54
USGA CEO Whan talks growth of U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rosezhangreflection_240529.jpg
9:00
Zhang looking to build confidence at USWO
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_lydiakoconvowithrogers_240529.jpg
3:03
Ko discusses preparation ahead of USWO
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_kordadeskreflection_240529.jpg
4:38
Korda has been ‘unstoppable’ ahead of USWO
Now Playing
dnp_nbc_golf_lpga_uswo2014ehl_v2_240529.jpg
17:07
Relive Wie’s only major at 2014 U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
hannahgreenimagereplacement.jpg
16:30
Best bets for U.S. Women’s Open, RBC Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonpresser_240528.jpg
16:39
Thompson excited to branch out from game of golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaluswofeature_240528.jpg
3:04
Korda’s tour de force heads to U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_undergroundrailroadft_240528.jpg
5:36
Lancaster’s unforgettable role in U.S. history
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyjordapresser_240528.jpg
17:42
Korda unfazed by expectations at U.S. Women’s Open
Now Playing