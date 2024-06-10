Watch Now
Players struck by speed of greens at Pinehurst
The U.S. Open is known for challenging players in all facets of the game, and the players are already talking about how quick the greens are playing at Pinehurst Resort's No. 2. course.
Up Next
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’
Spieth's U.S. Open odds 'leap off the board'
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the winner odds they like most for the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst.
Scott happy to make 92nd straight major tournament
Scott happy to make 92nd straight major tournament
Adam Scott reflects on his difficult road to make it to the U.S. Open and talks about his chances this week.
How Pinehurst became ‘the home of American golf’
How Pinehurst became 'the home of American golf'
Learn the history behind Pinehurst Resort and how Donald Ross designed the No. 2 course that would go on to host many big events.
Wagner analyzes how to attack Pinehurst’s greens
Wagner analyzes how to attack Pinehurst's greens
Johnson Wagner demonstrates the different approaches players can take from just off the greens at Pinehurst No. 2 for the 2024 U.S. Open.
Players struck by speed of greens at Pinehurst
Players struck by speed of greens at Pinehurst
The U.S. Open is known for challenging players in all facets of the game, and the players are already talking about how quick the greens are playing at Pinehurst Resort's No. 2. course.
Relive Payne Stewart’s win at the 99th U.S. Open
Relive Payne Stewart's win at the 99th U.S. Open
Relive Payne Stewart's final round of the 99th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina for his third career major title.
Scheffler’s distance control a boon at U.S. Open
Scheffler's distance control a boon at U.S. Open
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner explain why they think Scottie Scheffler might acclimate quite well to Pinehurst No. 2 at the 2024 U.S. Open.
Relive Campbell’s extraordinary 2005 U.S. Open win
Relive Campbell's extraordinary 2005 U.S. Open win
After making the 2005 U.S. Open through qualifying, Michael Campbell stayed strong through Sunday and held off Tiger Woods to win his first and only major championship at Pinehurst.
Relive Kaymer’s victory at the 2014 U.S. Open
Relive Kaymer's victory at the 2014 U.S. Open
Relive the final round of the 2014 U.S. Open, where Martin Kaymer led wire-to-wire to finish off a record-setting win at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina for his second career major title.