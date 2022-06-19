Watch Now
Zalatoris ascends leaderboard on moving day
Will Zalatoris, who is still seeking his first PGA Tour victory, delivered a third-round 67 to enter the final round of the U.S. Open tied for the lead at 4-under.
Wagner happy USGA, R&A avoided bifurcation
Johnson Wagner explains why bifurcation would have been terrible for golf as a whole, speaks to the impending equipment innovations that are undoubtedly down the line, and why this is a move for 50 years from now.
Hoggard: Tour ‘does not support’ testing standards
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss comments from Keegan Bradley and Rickie Fowler at the Hero World Challenge against the golf-back rollback because of the timing and how it'll impact the recreational game.
USGA: What years of research, numbers told us
Thomas Pagel, Chief Governance Officer for the USGA, joins Golf Today to review how "exhaustive" and "thorough" the process has been over the last three years for the golf-ball rollback that's set to begin in 2028.
USGA, R&A to announce universal golf ball rollback
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy react to the USGA and R&A's expected announcement of a universal golf ball rollback plan, while Brandel Chamblee explains why he is not in favor of the rollback changes.
Could driver club head changes solve rollback?
Tripp Isenhour agrees that "something needs to be done" to roll back the golf ball, but he'd like to see the focus on the club head, specifically the driver, rather than the ball itself.
USGA announces updates to World Handicap System
The USGA announces updates to the World Handicap System and USGA Chief Governance Officer Thomas Pagel joins the show to provide more clarity on the subject and it's impact on golf.
Gallagher recaps U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur win
Sarah Gallagher joins Golf Today to talk about her victory at the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur.
Zambri: Can’t wait to start with US Nat’l Dev Team
Chris Zambri joins Golf Central to discuss being named the first head coach of the USGA's U.S. National Development Team and the goals of the new program.
Hagestad credits breaks from golf for success
Stewart Hagestad joins Golf Today to reflect on his third U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship victory, his work-golf balance and not playing a lot in the wintertime.