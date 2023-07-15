Skip navigation
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Grimes clinches 2024 U.S. Olympic team spot
July 15, 2023 10:48 AM
Katie Grimes finishes third in the open-water 10km at the World Aquatics Championships to become the first athlete to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team.
