Top News
Brittney Griner’s jersey retired by Baylor in her 1st game on campus since she played
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ohio State upsets No. 2 Purdue in interim coach’s debut, capping week of turmoil with court-storming
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Emotional Zalatoris reveals death of family member earlier in week
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Watch Now
Schumacher makes U.S. history in Minneapolis
February 18, 2024 07:07 PM
Gus Schumacher became the youngest American to win a World Cup cross-country skiing race at the Stifel Loppet Cup in Minneapolis and the first U.S. man to win in a decade.
