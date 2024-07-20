 Skip navigation
The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024 final round: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
Riley Herbst scores last-lap Xfinity win: Indianapolis race results
GOLF: JUL 20 LPGA Dana Open
Chanettee Wannasaen grabs three-shot lead at LPGA’s Dana Open

nbc_smx_washougalhl_240720.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Pro Motocross Round 8, Washougal
nbc_nas_xfinityindy_240720.jpeg
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_custer_240720.jpeg
Custer ‘did everything I could’ to win at Indy

Watch Now

Deegan back on top after overall win at Washougal

July 20, 2024 07:09 PM
Haiden Deegan scores his fifth Pro Motocross overall win after a dominant Moto 2 at Washougal and heads into the two week break back on top.