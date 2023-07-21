 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
TOPSHOT-SWIM-WORLD-MEN-2022
Leon Marchand can break Michael Phelps’ last world record at swimming worlds
NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Purdue at Indiana
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Indiana Hoosiers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_jordanintv_230721.jpg
Jordan ‘taking it all in’ after Round 2
nbc_golf_theopen_rosemcilroybunkershots_230721.jpg
Rose, Mcllroy hit clutch bunker shots on No. 5
nbc_dps_snyderharris_230721.jpg
Sale is ‘reason to celebrate’ for Commanders fans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
2023 Big Ten Betting Previews Hub
TOPSHOT-SWIM-WORLD-MEN-2022
Leon Marchand can break Michael Phelps’ last world record at swimming worlds
NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Purdue at Indiana
2023 Big Ten Betting Preview Series: Indiana Hoosiers
  • Eric Froton
    ,
  • Eric Froton
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopen_jordanintv_230721.jpg
Jordan ‘taking it all in’ after Round 2
nbc_golf_theopen_rosemcilroybunkershots_230721.jpg
Rose, Mcllroy hit clutch bunker shots on No. 5
nbc_dps_snyderharris_230721.jpg
Sale is ‘reason to celebrate’ for Commanders fans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Harman caps bogey-free round with eagle on No. 18

July 21, 2023 10:44 AM
Brian Harman steps up and sinks an eagle putt on No. 18 to close out a spectacular second-round (65) at The Open Championship.