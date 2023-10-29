 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Kansas
AP Top 25: Oklahoma slips to No. 10; Kansas, K-State enter poll
GOLF-QATAR-MASTERS
Välimäki beats Campillo in a playoff to win Qatar Masters
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
After nearly 5 months away, PGA Tour’s top putter set to return in Cabo

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tactics_231029.jpg
What makes Haaland ‘such a prolific striker’
nbc_moto_motogpthailandehl_231029.jpg
Highlights: MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix
nbc_pl_emeryintv_231029.jpg
Emery analyzes Aston Villa’s win over Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Kansas
AP Top 25: Oklahoma slips to No. 10; Kansas, K-State enter poll
GOLF-QATAR-MASTERS
Välimäki beats Campillo in a playoff to win Qatar Masters
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One
After nearly 5 months away, PGA Tour’s top putter set to return in Cabo

Top Clips

nbc_pl_tactics_231029.jpg
What makes Haaland ‘such a prolific striker’
nbc_moto_motogpthailandehl_231029.jpg
Highlights: MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix
nbc_pl_emeryintv_231029.jpg
Emery analyzes Aston Villa’s win over Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlight: World Superbike Round 12 - Spain Race 1

October 29, 2023 04:00 PM
Watch extended highlights from Race 1 of Round 12 World Superbike action from Circuito de Jerez in Spain, where Alvaro Bautista soars to victory and claims back-to-back championships.