 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww4x100m_worlds_230730_1920x1080_2250170435732.jpg
U.S. wins three golds to end swim worlds as duel in the pool rivalry resurfaces
nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-WOMEN-STAGE7-PODIUM
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlvbre_dasilvaintv_230730.jpg
Dasilva ‘buzzing’ from goal against Aston Villa
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_merrifieldrbi_230730.jpg
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
nbc_pl_avlvbre_baptistgoal_230730.jpg
Baptiste slots home equalizer against Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww4x100m_worlds_230730_1920x1080_2250170435732.jpg
U.S. wins three golds to end swim worlds as duel in the pool rivalry resurfaces
nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-WOMEN-STAGE7-PODIUM
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlvbre_dasilvaintv_230730.jpg
Dasilva ‘buzzing’ from goal against Aston Villa
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_merrifieldrbi_230730.jpg
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
nbc_pl_avlvbre_baptistgoal_230730.jpg
Baptiste slots home equalizer against Aston Villa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8

July 30, 2023 12:13 PM
Watch the action from Stage 8 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes, a 22.6 km stage starting and finishing in Pau.