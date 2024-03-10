 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_indy_newgarden_240310.jpg
IndyCar GP of St. Petersburg updates: Josef Newgarden wins as Team Penske dominates
GOLF-CHN-LPGA
Prize money: What Tardy and Co. earned at Blue Bay LPGA
Speed skating: All-around World Championships / Sprint World Championships
Jordan Stolz caps historic speed skating season with the sport’s most storied title

Top Clips

nbc_indy_oward_240310.jpg
O’Ward: Needed a little more to take on Newgarden
nbc_indy_mclaughlin_240310.jpg
McLaughlin ‘stoked’ about Penske’s day in St. Pete
nbc_indy_newgarden_240310.jpg
Newgarden dominates IndyCar opener at St. Pete

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Paris-Nice, Stage 8

March 10, 2024 01:27 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 8 of the 2024 Paris-Nice, where cyclists finished with a 109.3km voyage in Nice.