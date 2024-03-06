 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kurt Kitayama
Arnold Palmer Invitational storylines: Another longshot winner?
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Phoenix
Providence v Marquette
College Basketball Best Bets, March 6: UConn vs Marquette, Minnesota vs Indiana, and More!

Top Clips

nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top six QB prospects
nbc_golf_michaelkimintv_240306.jpg
Kim carrying ‘good memories’ to Puerto Rico Open
Bo_Nix.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Bo Nix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kurt Kitayama
Arnold Palmer Invitational storylines: Another longshot winner?
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Phoenix
Providence v Marquette
College Basketball Best Bets, March 6: UConn vs Marquette, Minnesota vs Indiana, and More!

Top Clips

nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top six QB prospects
nbc_golf_michaelkimintv_240306.jpg
Kim carrying ‘good memories’ to Puerto Rico Open
Bo_Nix.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Bo Nix

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Paris-Nice, Stage 4

March 6, 2024 12:54 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 4 of the 2024 Paris-Nice, as cyclists raced through Chalon-sur-Saone down to Mont Brouilly.