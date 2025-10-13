 Skip navigation
Sam Greer 01.JPG
Ohio State Commit Sam Greer Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
World Superbike Estoril Bobby Fong 16-9.jpg
Bobby Fong debuts in World Superbike in Portugal, sharpening skills for 2026 MotoAmerica
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Ryan Miret.jpg
Offensive Lineman Ryan Miret Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_dls_nascarplayoffsconvo_251013.jpg
Hamlin winning first Cup title would be good story
nbc_ffhh_wwandsundayscaries_251013.jpg
Smith-Njigba excels, Jets offense stinks in Week 6
nbc_bte_dolphinsvbrowns_251013.jpg
Take Dolphins as road underdogs against Browns

HLs: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1

October 13, 2025 12:21 PM
Watch some of the top highlights from elite student athletes during Round One of the 2025 St. Andrews Links Collegiate at the Jubilee Course in St Andrews, Fife, Scotland.

nbc_dls_nascarplayoffsconvo_251013.jpg
02:50
Hamlin winning first Cup title would be good story
nbc_ffhh_wwandsundayscaries_251013.jpg
07:40
Smith-Njigba excels, Jets offense stinks in Week 6
nbc_bte_dolphinsvbrowns_251013.jpg
01:29
Take Dolphins as road underdogs against Browns
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_251013.jpg
03:11
Bet on TE Ertz to record over 29.5 receiving yards
nbc_ffhh_lionschiefs_251013.jpg
09:32
Chiefs’ Mahomes once again bona fide fantasy star
nbc_ffhh_chargersdolphins_251013.jpg
04:50
Can RB Vidal be counted on with Hampton injured?
flaccobengalsolinethumbnailffhh.jpg
04:13
Chase’s fantasy outlook improves with Flacco at QB
nbc_ffhh_coltscards_251013.jpg
05:05
Colts TE Warren is the ‘total package’ in fantasy
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_251013.jpg
13:56
Smoltz: Mariners hung in ‘on adrenaline alone’
nbc_dps_dponjamesfranklin_251013.jpg
06:31
Losses in ‘meaningful’ games cost Franklin PSU job
nbc_bte_patsvtitans_251013.jpg
01:29
Will Henderson’s stock rise against the Titans?
oly_stm500m_williamwinv3_251011.jpg
03:04
Dandjinou flies to gold in men’s 500m in Montreal
nbc_bte_eaglesvikings_251013.jpg
01:18
Barkley due for a big game versus Vikings defense
nbc_ffhh_johnson_251013.jpg
06:40
Johnson prospers for Buccaneers in win over 49ers
nbc_ffhh_dowdle_251013.jpg
10:00
How should Dowdle be valued when Hubbard returns?
jeeno.jpg
06:30
Thitikul’s growth in 2025 could lead to strong end
arod_steelers.jpg
11:39
AFC North odds have ‘finally’ corrected themselves
nbc_golf_tigersback_251013.jpg
04:56
Factors impacting Tiger’s seventh back surgery
nbc_bte_ramsjaguars_251013.jpg
02:18
Target the under in Rams-Jaguars London matchup
nbc_bte_raiderschiefs_251013.jpg
02:30
Lean on KC to cover spread vs. LV amid Rice return
nbc_bte_steelersbengals_251013.jpg
01:53
Flacco provides higher floor for CIN vs. Steelers
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251013.jpg
01:35
Top shots and stats from Baycurrent Classic
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_251013.jpg
17:13
Give me the headlines: Maye gets better every week
nbc_csu_bucs49ers_251013.jpg
08:11
Mayfield embodies MVP campaign amid TB win vs. SF
nbc_csu_chiefslions_251013.jpg
14:48
Unpacking Chiefs’ resurgence, post-game melee
nbc_dps_cfbtalk_251013.jpg
03:39
Indiana beating Oregon ‘surprise of the weekend’
nbc_dps_rickneuheiselinterview_251013.jpg
06:10
Ramifications of Franklin firing for Penn State
nbc_golf_caleagleVOD_251013.jpg
59
California’s Miravitlles sinks hole-out for eagle
nbc_pft_jetsfalltobroncosv2_251013.jpg
06:26
Jets offense is ‘below non-functional’
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_251013.jpg
01:24
Are the Bills on upset alert against the Falcons?