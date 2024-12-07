Highlights: Troon Access GL Championship, Finale

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Pitcher Clay Holmes reportedly agrees to $38 million, 3-year contract with Mets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber reportedly returning to Cleveland Guardians on 1-year deal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
UCLA transfer guard Charlisse Leger-Walker takes medical redshirt and will return for 2025-26 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Scheffler was ‘in control’ during Hero Round 2
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
Malinin in position to repeat as GP Final champion
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Pitcher Clay Holmes reportedly agrees to $38 million, 3-year contract with Mets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber reportedly returning to Cleveland Guardians on 1-year deal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
UCLA transfer guard Charlisse Leger-Walker takes medical redshirt and will return for 2025-26 season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Scheffler was ‘in control’ during Hero Round 2
Highlights: Hero World Challenge, Round 2
Malinin in position to repeat as GP Final champion
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Navy All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: Troon Access GL Championship, Finale
December 7, 2024 12:29 AM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the Troon Access Grass League Championship, including a walk-off putt in a playoff to win the title.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue