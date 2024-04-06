 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Lottie Woad birdies final two holes to win Augusta National Women’s Amateur
T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Four
Nelly Korda, eyeing fourth-straight win, advances to semifinals of T-Mobile Match Play
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Who is 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Lottie Woad?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal3_240406.jpg
Trossard’s chip puts Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_golf_anwa_shoemakerfinalrdhl_240406.jpg
Highlights: Shoemaker’s final round at Augusta
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240406.jpg
Havertz nets Arsenal’s second against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Lottie Woad birdies final two holes to win Augusta National Women’s Amateur
T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Four
Nelly Korda, eyeing fourth-straight win, advances to semifinals of T-Mobile Match Play
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Who is 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Lottie Woad?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal3_240406.jpg
Trossard’s chip puts Arsenal 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_golf_anwa_shoemakerfinalrdhl_240406.jpg
Highlights: Shoemaker’s final round at Augusta
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_240406.jpg
Havertz nets Arsenal’s second against Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: USWNT vs. Japan (En Español)

April 6, 2024 02:40 PM
See the biggest moments from the USWNT's comeback win over Japan in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup.