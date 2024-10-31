 Skip navigation
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers
Sharks acquire defenseman Timothy Liljegren in a trade with the Maple Leafs
Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship-Workouts
Previewing the Breeders’ Cup Classic: Updated odds and profiles of each Horse
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 9: Puka Nacua is back

nbc_uswnt_usagoal3_241030.jpg
Girma’s heads in another goal against Argentina
nbc_uswnt_usagoal2_241030.jpg
Cometti’s failed clearence gives USWNT a 2-0 lead
nbc_uswnt_usagoal1_241030.jpg
Girma heads in the rebound for USWNT’s first score

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: USWNT vs. Argentina (En Español)

October 30, 2024 09:40 PM
Naomi Girma heads in two goals to help the USWNT earn a victory against Argentina in an international friendly match.