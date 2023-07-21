 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Nashville 2023 Colt Nichols AlignMedia.JPG
Colt Nichols counterpunches in SuperMotocross World Championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 - Practice
Collaboration puts RFK Racing on the path to the playoffs
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Pocono Xfinity starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxsqualhl_230721.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_golf_lfopen_brianharman_230721.jpg
Harman’s ‘patience’ paying off at The Open
nbc_nas_xfinity_berryintv_230721.jpg
Berry on Xfinity pole at Pocono

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Nashville 2023 Colt Nichols AlignMedia.JPG
Colt Nichols counterpunches in SuperMotocross World Championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series NOCO 400 - Practice
Collaboration puts RFK Racing on the path to the playoffs
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Pocono Xfinity starting lineup: Josh Berry claims pole

Top Clips

nbc_nas_nxsqualhl_230721.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Pocono
nbc_golf_lfopen_brianharman_230721.jpg
Harman’s ‘patience’ paying off at The Open
nbc_nas_xfinity_berryintv_230721.jpg
Berry on Xfinity pole at Pocono

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hole Overview: Travis Smyth aces brand-new No. 17

July 21, 2023 05:27 PM
Hole Overview, presented by Waystar, analyzes Round 2 returns from the all-new 17th hole at The Open Championship, including the first ace of the tournament from Travis Smyth.