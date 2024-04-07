HSBC World Rugby Sevens: France 26-10 Ireland

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kara Kohler leads Olympic rowing trials winners, eyes second medal
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Diaz fires Liverpool 1-0 in front of Liverpool
Kohler wins single sculls at the U.S. trials
WWE Superstar Sheamus crashes the PL Fan Fest set
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kara Kohler leads Olympic rowing trials winners, eyes second medal
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Diaz fires Liverpool 1-0 in front of Liverpool
Kohler wins single sculls at the U.S. trials
WWE Superstar Sheamus crashes the PL Fan Fest set
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: France 26-10 Ireland
April 7, 2024 09:44 AM
France cruises past Italy 26-10 in HSBC World Rugby Sevens semifinal play in Hong Kong.
Close Ad