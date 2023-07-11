 Skip navigation
Jordan Spieth
Scottish Open: Back Golf’s Renaissance Man
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
MX Southwick 2023 Justin Cooper leads Tom Vialle.JPG
2023 SuperMotocross Power Rankings after Southwick: Jett Lawrence undefeated halfway through Pro Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Oakland Coliseum
Oakland Athletics start process of applying to MLB for move to Las Vegas

nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopen_230711.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2
nbc_smith_rodriquenflcoaches_230711.jpg
Can LaFleur unlock Love’s potential?
nbc_smith_summerleague_230711.jpg
Spears: Summer League talent highest ‘in a while’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopen_230711.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2
nbc_smith_rodriquenflcoaches_230711.jpg
Can LaFleur unlock Love’s potential?
nbc_smith_summerleague_230711.jpg
Spears: Summer League talent highest ‘in a while’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Assessing player reactions to Senate hearing

July 11, 2023 05:50 PM
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to discuss the reactions he's been hearing from players after today's Senate hearing.
nbc_golf_gc_blumenthalintv_230711.jpg
10:44
Sen. Blumenthal: ‘American people learned a lot’
nbc_golf_gc_jodibalsam_230711.jpg
8:02
Balsam: Key takeaway is ‘what was not revealed’
nbc_golf_gc_allenintv_230711.jpg
6:32
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger
nbc_golf_gc_diazreaction_230711.jpg
3:52
Diaz: ‘More threat’ to PGA Tour with no deal
nbc_golf_gc_jimmydunnehearing_230711.jpg
5:52
Dunne: PGA Tour, 9/11 Families United will meet
nbc_golf_gc_deskreaction_230711.jpg
2:38
Lynch: ‘Bad day’ for PGA Tour as institution
nbc_golf_gc_hearinganalysis_230711.jpg
7:01
Congress doesn’t have authority to prevent merger
nbc_golf_gc_ohtprincipal_porterkingintv_230711.jpg
6:00
How Porter-King supports Hawaii’s female golfers
nbc_golf_robertmacdermottft_230711.jpg
7:04
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott
nbc_golf_gc_pgahearing_230711.jpg
9:25
Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing
nbc_golf_alexfourieftrfullversion_230710.jpg
20:31
Unredeemable: The Alex Fourie Story
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsamintv_230710.jpg
12:18
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
