Watch Now

Balsam: Key takeaway is 'what was not revealed'

July 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Brooklyn Professor of Law Jodi Balsam explains her biggest takeaways from the July 11 PGA Tour-Saudi PIF hearing, and shares what the players should take away from the session.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_blumenthalintv_230711.jpg
10:44
Sen. Blumenthal: ‘American people learned a lot’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_allenintv_230711.jpg
6:32
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_diazreaction_230711.jpg
3:52
Diaz: ‘More threat’ to PGA Tour with no deal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jimmydunnehearing_230711.jpg
5:52
Dunne: PGA Tour, 9/11 Families United will meet
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_deskreaction_230711.jpg
2:38
Lynch: ‘Bad day’ for PGA Tour as institution
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hearinganalysis_230711.jpg
7:01
Congress doesn’t have authority to prevent merger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_ohtprincipal_porterkingintv_230711.jpg
6:00
How Porter-King supports Hawaii’s female golfers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_robertmacdermottft_230711.jpg
7:04
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_pgahearing_230711.jpg
9:25
Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_alexfourieftrfullversion_230710.jpg
20:31
Unredeemable: The Alex Fourie Story
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsamintv_230710.jpg
12:18
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannintv_230710.jpg
5:55
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
Now Playing