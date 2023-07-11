 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Oregon 22
World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
National crisis: American League out to extend All-Star Game dominance

Top Clips

Sen. Blumenthal: ‘American people learned a lot’
nbc_pftpm_vrabel_230711.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 9 Vrabel
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Congress doesn't have authority to prevent merger

July 11, 2023 01:21 PM
Rich Lerner and NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles discuss what unfolded on Capitol Hill during the PGA Tour-Saudi PIF Senate hearing, and what comes next for the PGA Tour after answering tough questions.
10:44
Sen. Blumenthal: ‘American people learned a lot’
6:32
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger
3:52
Diaz: ‘More threat’ to PGA Tour with no deal
5:52
Dunne: PGA Tour, 9/11 Families United will meet
2:38
Lynch: ‘Bad day’ for PGA Tour as institution
6:00
How Porter-King supports Hawaii’s female golfers
7:04
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott
9:25
Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing
20:31
Unredeemable: The Alex Fourie Story
12:18
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
5:55
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
5:09
Biggest takeaways from First Tee participants
