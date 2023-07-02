Fowler wants to 'leave it all out there' at RMC

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Fowler wants to 'leave it all out there' at RMC

July 1, 2023 08:05 PM
Rickie Fowler recaps his impressive outing in Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he leads the field heading into Sunday.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
1:40
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
7:02
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
5:25
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
11:54
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_malnatieagle_230701.jpg
0:29
Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
1:41
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
5:18
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
0:54
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
1:55
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
0:52
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
7:06
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd1hl_230629.jpg
7:17
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Now Playing