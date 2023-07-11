Watch Now
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott
Robert MacDermott encountered a string of bad luck in the summer of 1987. First, he was electrocuted and then thrown from the ambulance. During life's most overwhelming moments, MacDermott uses golf as a guiding light.
Up Next
Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing
Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing
NBC News Senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake joins Rich Lerner and Golf Central from Washington D.C. to discuss the prominence of the July 11 hearing and the questions PGA representatives will face.
Unredeemable: The Alex Fourie Story
Unredeemable: The Alex Fourie Story
Unredeemable. This word on a Ukrainian state document that would attempt to define the life of a seven-year-old boy. But through adoption, love and perseverance, adaptive golfer Alex Fourie found redemption and purpose.
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
Dan Hicks and Eamon Lynch analyze Randall Stephenson's resignation letter from PGA Tour policy board due to concerns over the PIF deal plus Jodi Balsam talks about the senate hearing between the PGA Tour and LIV.
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
Nichols has 'newfound appreciation' for Corpuz
Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek joins Golf Today to discuss the U.S. Women's Open, her admiration for Allisen Corpuz's mindset coming off the win, Michelle Wie West's storied career and more.
Biggest takeaways from First Tee participants
Biggest takeaways from First Tee participants
PURE Insurance Championship First Tee Participants interview Sarah Brannigan, Cormac Smith, and Jakob Krombholz on how First Tee has impacted their lives, the skills they have learned and how it's applied in their lives.
Harmon highlights his journey coaching Fowler
Harmon highlights his journey coaching Fowler
Dan Hicks and Eamon Lynch are joined by Butch Harmon as he depicts what is rewarding about being a swing coach plus his journey with Rickie Fowler.
U.S. Adaptive Open comes to Pinehurst No. 6
U.S. Adaptive Open comes to Pinehurst No. 6
Andy Stevenson reports from the second U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst.
Corpuz’s future is bright following USWO title
Corpuz's future is bright following USWO title
Dan Hicks and Eamon Lynch discuss Allisen Corpuz's title-winning performance in the U.S. Women's Open and what it means for her career.
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 4
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 4
Check out the best shots and moments from the final day of action at the John Deere Classic from TPC Deere Run.
‘Magnificent’ Smalley catches fire at John Deere
'Magnificent' Smalley catches fire at John Deere
Alex Smalley's ball-striking helped him climb the John Deere Classic leaderboard. Will he finish the job on Sunday?
Todd, Smalley make most of Rd. 3 at John Deere
Todd, Smalley make most of Rd. 3 at John Deere
The Live From crew breaks down highlights from Round 3 of the John Deere Classic.