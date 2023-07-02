Watch Now
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
The Golf Central team analyzes Taylor Pendrith and Adam Hadwin's performances in Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic and what it will take to find more success on Sunday.
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
Rickie Fowler birdies five of the last six holes to jump into the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on moving day.
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
The Golf Central crew discusses what Rickie Fowler needs to accomplish in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to claim his first PGA Tour victory in four years.
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
Rickie Fowler recaps his impressive outing in Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he leads the field heading into Sunday.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
Peter Malnati drains an eagle putt on No. 4 to take the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Rickie Fowler connects with perhaps his biggest fan, Mohawk Bob, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler also reflects on his strong performance through the first two rounds and looks ahead to the weekend.
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
The Golf Central crew analyzes the strong play of Collin Morikawa, who is tied for fifth entering Round 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and appears to be trending upwards entering the weekend.
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Watch as Rickie Fowler chips in for eagle at the par-5 No. 17 hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC
After two rounds of play, Taylor Moore sits tied atop the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic entering the weekend at Detroit Golf Club.
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
In this edition of Seabourn This Is Your Moment, Taylor Moore shot 13-under across the first two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to finish atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of action at the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.