 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Oregon 22
World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
National crisis: American League out to extend All-Star Game dominance

Top Clips

MPX_SHOHEI.jpg
Ohtani trade destinations debate: Yankees, Dodgers
nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
nbc_golf_robertmacdermottft_230711.jpg
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Oregon 22
World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
National crisis: American League out to extend All-Star Game dominance

Top Clips

MPX_SHOHEI.jpg
Ohtani trade destinations debate: Yankees, Dodgers
nbc_dps_nbadebuts_230711.jpg
Wembanyama’s play reveals areas for improvement
nbc_golf_robertmacdermottft_230711.jpg
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Porter-King supports Hawaii's female golfers

July 11, 2023 11:31 AM
Mary Bea Porter-King, who is the co-founder and president of the Hawaii State Junior golf association, joins Golf Central to discuss Honolulu's own Allisen Corpuz's victory in the 2023 U.S. Women's Open.
Up Next
nbc_golf_robertmacdermottft_230711.jpg
7:04
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_pgahearing_230711.jpg
9:25
Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_alexfourieftrfullversion_230710.jpg
20:31
Unredeemable: The Alex Fourie Story
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsamintv_230710.jpg
12:18
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannintv_230710.jpg
5:55
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pureinsurance_230710.jpg
5:09
Biggest takeaways from First Tee participants
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonintv_230710.jpg
8:50
Harmon highlights his journey coaching Fowler
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_adaptiveopen_230710.jpg
6:04
U.S. Adaptive Open comes to Pinehurst No. 6
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_allisencorpuzdisc_230710.jpg
4:39
Corpuz’s future is bright following USWO title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_johndeerefinrdlites_230709.jpg
4:51
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_230708.jpg
1:16
‘Magnificent’ Smalley catches fire at John Deere
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefromjohndeerehl_230708.jpg
4:20
Todd, Smalley make most of Rd. 3 at John Deere
Now Playing