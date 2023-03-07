Watch Now
Is PGA Tour in better position than a year ago?
The Live From panel offers their thoughts on the state of the PGA Tour after a tumultuous year in golf.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
Aberg embracing packed schedule
Ludvig Aberg reflects on his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic as well as a busy couple of weeks in his life.
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski shares his excitement ahead of the U.S. Senior Open to be played at SentryWorld Golf Course in his home state of Wisconsin and describes what it means to the local community.
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole
Jayda Dookie joins Golf Central to talk about her path in becoming the first female caddie at Seminole Golf Club and what skills she will take with her to Michigan State on a $125,000 golf-related scholarship.
Breaking down golfers on U.S. Ryder Cup bubble
The Golf Channel podcast evaluates players like Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and more on the bubble for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
Collin Morikawa explains why he chose to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time this year and details his strategy for the tournament.
Thomas: ‘One step at a time’ mindset for RMC
Justin Thomas discusses how he's approaching the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend amidst his difficult season thus far and how he's managing to stay focused while sitting at an unfamiliar spot in the rankings.
John Feinstein authors new book: FEHERTY
John Feinstein discusses his new book: "FEHERTY, The Remarkably Funny and Tragic Journey of Golf's David Feherty."
Jacobsen previews U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld
Peter Jacobsen tells golf fans what they should know about SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin ahead of the U.S. Senior Open Championship, something he describes as a "legit course" and a throwback to U.S. Open days.
Fowler: ‘Building momentum’ is key going into RMC
Rickie Fowler catches up with Steve Burkowski in Detroit at the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he explains his mindset going into the tournament.
Bradley relishing PGA Tour win at Travelers
Keegan Bradley shares his biggest takeaways after winning the Travelers, relishing the opportunity to walk up No. 18 with a three-shot lead, a surreal moment and something he had dreamed about since he was young.
Blair rides momentum from career-best at Travelers
Zac Blair recaps his performance at the Travelers, where he was runner-up to Keegan Bradley for his best finish on the PGA Tour, discusses his injury layoff and recovery, and his interest in golf course architecture.