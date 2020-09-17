 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

pierre-luc dubois jets
Pierre-Luc Dubois acquired by Kings in sign-and-trade deal with Jets
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars
Dadonov signs 2-year deal with Dallas Stars instead of becoming a free agent
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A

Top Clips

16879575774.jpg
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
oly_sww800fr_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238064707547.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 800m free national title
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Foster wins 200m fly, Heilman breaks U16 mark

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

pierre-luc dubois jets
Pierre-Luc Dubois acquired by Kings in sign-and-trade deal with Jets
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars
Dadonov signs 2-year deal with Dallas Stars instead of becoming a free agent
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Diamondbacks put right-hander Merrill Kelly on 15-day injured list, send Joe Mantiply to Triple-A

Top Clips

16879575774.jpg
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
oly_sww800fr_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238064707547.jpg
Ledecky cruises to 800m free national title
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
Foster wins 200m fly, Heilman breaks U16 mark

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
JT drops beautiful birdie on 18 to shoot 65
September 17, 2020 01:14 PM
Justin Thomas makes an amazing long birdie putt to take the solo lead at 5-under 65 in Round 1 of the U.S. Open.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_finaudisc_230627.jpg
4:32
How new mindset took Finau’s game to another level
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tonyfinau_230627.jpg
3:38
Finau details changes to game that’s led to wins
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_courseupdate_230627.jpg
2:12
Rocket Mortgage Classic course impacted by storm
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_simpsonintv_230626.jpg
5:01
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_230626.jpg
1:33
How hometown hero Bradley won Travelers Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_keeganbestshots_230625.jpg
10:38
Highlights: Bradley’s best shots, Travelers Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_travelersfinalrdhl_230625.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Travelers Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_travelersbestsound_230625.jpg
8:15
Best sound bites from the Travelers Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bradleyintv_230625.jpg
11:09
Bradley’s Travelers Champ. win means ‘everything’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230624_1920x1080_2235328067543.jpg
1:30
Fowler forces his way back into contention
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230624.jpg
2:06
Fowler pleased with ‘solid’ Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_travlersrd3hl_230624.jpg
16:31
Highlights: Travelers Championship, Round 3
Now Playing