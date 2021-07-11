Watch Now
Larry the Cable Guy drains crazy chip shot at ACC
Larry the Cable Guy surpasses expectations when his chip shot to get on the green rolls into the hole to make par at No. 9 in the third round of the American Century Championship.
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole
Jayda Dookie joins Golf Central to talk about her path in becoming the first female caddie at Seminole Golf Club and what skills she will take with her to Michigan State on a $125,000 golf-related scholarship.
Breaking down golfers on U.S. Ryder Cup bubble
The Golf Channel podcast evaluates players like Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and more on the bubble for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
How new mindset took Finau’s game to another level
Tripp Isenhour joins the Golf Central crew to discuss how Tony Finau's change in mindset has helped elevate his game, though he still could use a "career-defining" win to reach new heights.
Finau details changes to game that’s led to wins
Tony Finau shares the adjustments he's made that has led to his recent success on the golf course.
Rocket Mortgage Classic course impacted by storm
Steve Burkowski provides an update on the course conditions at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after a storm hit the Detroit area.
How The Simpson Cup changes lives for veterans
John Simpson, the founder of The Simpson Cup, previews this year's tournament and explains the importance of the "On Course Foundation."
How hometown hero Bradley won Travelers Champ.
Despite a few hiccups coming down the home stretch, Keegan Bradley finished three under to win the Travelers Championship.
Highlights: Bradley’s best shots, Travelers Champ.
Check out Keegan Bradley's best moments from throughout the week at the Travelers Championship.
Highlights: Travelers Championship, Round 4
Check out the best shots from Round 4 of action in the Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands.
Best sound bites from the Travelers Championship
Hear the best sound bites and interviews from an action-packed weekend at the Travelers Championship.
Bradley’s Travelers Champ. win means ‘everything’
Keegan Bradley discusses what winning the Travelers Championship means to him and his family.