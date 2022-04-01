 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Rare footage surfaces of Tiger in 1981 exhibition

April 1, 2022 01:14 PM
Here's a first-look at the rare footage of six-year-old Tiger Woods competing at a small exhibition match at Redlands Country Club back on December 30, 1981. Tune into Live From the Masters on Golf Channel to learn more.
