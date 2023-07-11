Watch Now
Sen. Blumenthal: 'American people learned a lot'
Senator Richard Blumenthal tells Rich Lerner why he feels the PGA Tour-Saudi PIF Senate hearing "went well" and what he sees as the biggest questions moving forward that could put the proposed merger in jeopardy.
Up Next
Balsam: Key takeaway is ‘what was not revealed’
Balsam: Key takeaway is 'what was not revealed'
Brooklyn Professor of Law Jodi Balsam explains her biggest takeaways from the July 11 PGA Tour-Saudi PIF hearing, and shares what the players should take away from the session.
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger
Michael Allen, managing director for Beacon Global Strategies, shares with Rich Lerner how the agreement between the PGA Tour and PIF could ultimately impact the United States' relationship with Saudi Arabia.
Diaz: ‘More threat’ to PGA Tour with no deal
Diaz: 'More threat' to PGA Tour with no deal
Jamie Diaz joins Golf Central to discuss the various arguments presented during the PGA Tour-Saudi PIF Senate hearing and which he felt were most credible.
Dunne: PGA Tour, 9/11 Families United will meet
Dunne: PGA Tour, 9/11 Families United will meet
Jimmy Dunne expresses his and the PGA Tour's commitment to the families affected by the 9/11 tragedy.
Lynch: ‘Bad day’ for PGA Tour as institution
Lynch: 'Bad day' for PGA Tour as institution
Eamon Lynch reacts after the PGA Tour-Saudi PIF Senate hearing, saying the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF probably felt things went well, but at the same time describes why it's a "bad day" for the PGA Tour as an institution.
Congress doesn’t have authority to prevent merger
Congress doesn't have authority to prevent merger
Rich Lerner and NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles discuss what unfolded on Capitol Hill during the PGA Tour-Saudi PIF Senate hearing, and what comes next for the PGA Tour after answering tough questions.
How Porter-King supports Hawaii’s female golfers
How Porter-King supports Hawaii's female golfers
Mary Bea Porter-King, who is the co-founder and president of the Hawaii State Junior golf association, joins Golf Central to discuss Honolulu's own Allisen Corpuz's victory in the 2023 U.S. Women's Open.
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott
How golf serves as a guide for MacDermott
Robert MacDermott encountered a string of bad luck in the summer of 1987. First, he was electrocuted and then thrown from the ambulance. During life's most overwhelming moments, MacDermott uses golf as a guiding light.
Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing
Setting stage for PGA Tour Capitol Hill hearing
NBC News Senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake joins Rich Lerner and Golf Central from Washington D.C. to discuss the prominence of the July 11 hearing and the questions PGA representatives will face.
Unredeemable: The Alex Fourie Story
Unredeemable: The Alex Fourie Story
Unredeemable. This word on a Ukrainian state document that would attempt to define the life of a seven-year-old boy. But through adoption, love and perseverance, adaptive golfer Alex Fourie found redemption and purpose.
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
Balsam analyzes PGA and LIV senate hearing Tuesday
Dan Hicks and Eamon Lynch analyze Randall Stephenson's resignation letter from PGA Tour policy board due to concerns over the PIF deal plus Jodi Balsam talks about the senate hearing between the PGA Tour and LIV.