 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone nearly breaks American record in winning U.S. 400m title
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
Atlanta Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying
Aric Almirola wins pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta

Top Clips

AlmirolaAric.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_golf_livefromtardyrecap_230708.jpg
Tardy struggles but limits damage in USWO Round 3
nbc_nas_bigone_230708.jpg
Herbst sets off chain-reaction wreck at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone nearly breaks American record in winning U.S. 400m title
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart - Qualifying
Atlanta Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 - Qualifying
Aric Almirola wins pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta

Top Clips

AlmirolaAric.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Atlanta
nbc_golf_livefromtardyrecap_230708.jpg
Tardy struggles but limits damage in USWO Round 3
nbc_nas_bigone_230708.jpg
Herbst sets off chain-reaction wreck at Atlanta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Todd, Smalley make most of Rd. 3 at John Deere

July 8, 2023 10:05 PM
The Live From crew breaks down highlights from Round 3 of the John Deere Classic.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_brendontoddbirdie_230708.jpg
1:11
Todd nails 45-foot putt for birdie and solo lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd3hl_230708.jpg
11:31
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd2hl_230707.jpg
8:53
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefromjohndeererecap_230706.jpg
4:54
Jonas Blixt leads John Deere Classic Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_230706.jpg
10:14
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_graysonmurrayintv_230706.jpg
1:33
Murray looks to build on strong Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_yuanbirdie_230706.jpg
0:20
Yuan chips in from bunker for birdie on No. 16
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_murrayeagle_230706.jpg
0:22
Murray makes stunning eagle at John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aiath_pebblecompanyv2_230706.jpg
3:31
12 teams set to compete in ‘All in at The Hay’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_aiath_riceandsorenstam_230705.jpg
2:05
Rice, Sorenstam, Hamm talk support of girls golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_minaharigaeintv_230705.jpg
9:11
Harigae takes Pebble familiarity into Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_juliinksterintv_230705.jpg
10:23
Inkster recalls ‘resilient’ U.S. Women’s Open wins
Now Playing