Todd, Smalley make most of Rd. 3 at John Deere
The Live From crew breaks down highlights from Round 3 of the John Deere Classic.
Todd nails 45-foot putt for birdie and solo lead
Brendon Todd hits a 45-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at the John Deere Classic, moving to 16-under and taking the solo lead.
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third day of action at the John Deere Classic from TPC Deere Run.
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 2
Check out the best shots and moments from the second day of action at the John Deere Classic from TPC Deere Run.
Jonas Blixt leads John Deere Classic Round 1
As expected, the opening round of the John Deere Classic featured quite a few low scores, headlined by Jonas Blixt's 9-under 62 to give him a two-stroke lead after Thursday's action.
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the John Deere Classic from TPC Deere Run.
Murray looks to build on strong Round 1
Grayson Murray finds out his first 18 holes at the John Deere Classic made his best PGA Tour round in three years.
Yuan chips in from bunker for birdie on No. 16
Mired in the sand well below the hole, Carl Yuan immaculately chips in for birdie at the 16th hole during Round 1 of the 2023 John Deere Classic.
Murray makes stunning eagle at John Deere Classic
Grayson Murray chips in for eagle on the second hole of Round 1 at the John Deere Classic, moving him to 7-under.
12 teams set to compete in ‘All in at The Hay’
Live From the Women's U.S. Open previews a 12-team shotgun scramble tournament with notable figures such as Dr. Condoleezza Rice, Mia Hamm and Annika Sorenstam set to compete.
Rice, Sorenstam, Hamm talk support of girls golf
Icons, Condoleezza Rice, Annika Sorenstam, and Mia Hamm discuss at The Hay the future and support of girls golf.
Harigae takes Pebble familiarity into Women’s Open
Mina Harigae, hometown favorite and runner-up in the 2022 U.S. Women's Open, discusses her approach for the 2023 competition at Pebble Beach.
Inkster recalls ‘resilient’ U.S. Women’s Open wins
Two-time tournament champion Juli Inkster joins Live From to discuss her 1999 and 2002 wins, competing in the LPGA as a mother, the parity in today's game and the upcoming tournament at Pebble Beach.