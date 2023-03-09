 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Enquirer
Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at age 43 and ready to play on Centre Court again
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
shane mccanahan tampa bay rays
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Best shots from Rd. 1 of Players

March 9, 2023 06:38 PM
Relive all the best moments and jaw-dropping shots from the opening round of the 2023 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
1:40
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
7:02
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
5:25
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
2:32
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
11:54
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_malnatieagle_230701.jpg
0:29
Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
1:41
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
5:18
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
0:54
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
1:55
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
0:52
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
7:06
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
