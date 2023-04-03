Watch Now
Betting odds for The Masters
Jim Gallagher joins Golf Central to break down the favorites and betting odds to win The Masters.
USGA, R&A to announce universal golf ball rollback
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy react to the USGA and R&A's expected announcement of a universal golf ball rollback plan, while Brandel Chamblee explains why he is not in favor of the rollback changes.
Scheffler can build momentum for ’24 with Hero win
Scottie Scheffler leads the Hero World Challenge field by three strokes after Saturday's Moving Day, presented by Penske, and a comfortable win on Sunday can go a long way toward building some momentum for 2024.
Scheffler’s imperfection on greens helping him
Scottie Scheffler talks about his change in approach to putting and how that has helped him grab the lead at the Hero World Challenge.
Tiger looks to be progressing each day at Hero
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee on Golf Central react to Tiger Woods' third round of action at the Hero World Challenge, especially his driving and short game. Plus, hear from Tiger himself after his round.
Lee shows out at Australian Open Round 3
Golf Central provides Round 3 Highlights for the ISPS Handa Australian Open, including a strong performance from Australia's own Min Woo Lee, who's tied for the lead.
Woods, Tour player directors send memo
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Central to detail the PGA Tour player directors' memo on the Tour’s ongoing negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund as well as Tiger Woods' role in the recent developments.
Why Tiger’s swing has stood the test of time
Brandel Chamblee breaks down Tiger Woods' swing at the Hero World Challenge and discusses how Tiger uses his hips and lower body to drive the golf ball.
Spieth’s driving accuracy on point at Hero
The Golf Central crew analyzes Jordan Spieth's driving at the Hero World Challenge and how it could be a start to get him back to his 2015 form.
Tiger seems to have solved technical dilemmas
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee break down Tiger Woods' performance from Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge, where Tiger Woods followed up his first-round 75 by carding a 70 after a hot start but uneven finish.