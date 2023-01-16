Watch Now
Kim calm, confident in Sony win
Si Woo Kim talks through his Sunday at the Sony Open, where he secured a win on the back of assured play.
Finau, Korda leading Grant Thornton after Round 1
Tony Finau and Nelly Korda discuss their Round 1 performance as the leading pair at the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational.
Glover, Maguire embracing PGA, LPGA competition
Despite not even meeting before this week, Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire put up a solid performance and are tied for second after Round 1 at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
Glover, Maguire sizzling to start Grant Thornton
Lucas Glover and Leona Maguire talk about their incredible start at the Grant Thornton where they knock in 10 straight birdies to kick off the tournament.
Zhang, Theegala playing balanced at Grant Thornton
Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala discuss their Round 1 performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, citing a balanced approach for their strong start.
Rahm’s LIV move proves everybody has a ‘price tag’
Dan Patrick discusses John Rahm's move to LIV Golf and questions if it will garner more interest and revenue for LIV moving forward.
Rahm joining LIV creates uncertain future for golf
Dan Patrick chats with Brandel Chamblee about Jon Rahm signing with LIV Golf and what it means for the stability and longevity of the PGA Tour.
Strategy break down at Grant Thornton Invitational
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner discuss the best strategy for the Grant Thornton Invitational, which features the top LPGA and PGA Tour golfers competing in a mixed-team format.
McIlroy calls Rahm’s move to LIV ‘disappointing’
The Golf Central crew reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments about Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf and his ability to play in the Ryder Cup in an interview with Sky Sports' Jamie Weir.
Rahm to LIV puts PGA Tour in ‘full-blown inferno’
Rex & Lav react to Jon Rahm's decision to officially leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, explain if they were surprised by the decision and discuss the fallout from the move.
Rahm’s LIV move makes Wagner ‘scared’ for Tour
Johnson Wagner joins Golf Central to share his thoughts on John Rahm officially joining LIV Golf and what it means for the stability of the PGA Tour moving forward.
Chamblee: Rahm ‘sold his career’ in joining LIV
Brandel Chamblee joins Golf Central to react to Jon Rahm officially departing the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, pondering the effects to the proposed merger and the greater impact Rahm's decision has to the game of golf.