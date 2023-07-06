Watch Now
Yuan chips in from bunker for birdie on No. 16
Mired in the sand well below the hole, Carl Yuan immaculately chips in for birdie at the 16th hole during Round 1 of the 2023 John Deere Classic.
Up Next
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the John Deere Classic from TPC Deere Run.
Murray looks to build on strong Round 1
Murray looks to build on strong Round 1
Grayson Murray finds out his first 18 holes at the John Deere Classic made his best PGA Tour round in three years.
Murray makes stunning eagle at John Deere Classic
Murray makes stunning eagle at John Deere Classic
Grayson Murray chips in for eagle on the second hole of Round 1 at the John Deere Classic, moving him to 7-under.
12 teams set to compete in ‘All in at The Hay’
12 teams set to compete in 'All in at The Hay'
Live From the Women's U.S. Open previews a 12-team shotgun scramble tournament with notable figures such as Dr. Condoleezza Rice, Mia Hamm and Annika Sorenstam set to compete.
Rice, Sorenstam, Hamm talk support of girls golf
Rice, Sorenstam, Hamm talk support of girls golf
Icons, Condoleezza Rice, Annika Sorenstam, and Mia Hamm discuss at The Hay the future and support of girls golf.
Harigae takes Pebble familiarity into Women’s Open
Harigae takes Pebble familiarity into Women's Open
Mina Harigae, hometown favorite and runner-up in the 2022 U.S. Women's Open, discusses her approach for the 2023 competition at Pebble Beach.
Inkster recalls ‘resilient’ U.S. Women’s Open wins
Inkster recalls 'resilient' U.S. Women's Open wins
Two-time tournament champion Juli Inkster joins Live From to discuss her 1999 and 2002 wins, competing in the LPGA as a mother, the parity in today's game and the upcoming tournament at Pebble Beach.
The Hay at Pebble Beach hosting USGA celebration
The Hay at Pebble Beach hosting USGA celebration
The Pebble Beach par-3 course, The Hay, hosts a party celebrating USGA girls golf, complete with top-tier sushi made by 3-star chef Corey Lee.
Fowler kept ‘calm’ during Rocket Mortgage Classic
Fowler kept 'calm' during Rocket Mortgage Classic
Will Lowery and Doug Smith heap praise on Rickie Fowler following his impressive playoff-victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Harigae comes back from ‘rock bottom’
Harigae comes back from 'rock bottom'
Mina Harigae missed seven straight cuts in 2019 and lost her Tour card, but a reset helped her come back to eventually play in the U.S. Women's Open near her hometown.
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
The Live From crew takes a look at the par 5s at Pebble Beach and how players can make up ground at the U.S. Women's Open.