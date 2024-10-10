Illogical conferences will force big CFB shakeup

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 6 of 2024 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: How to watch, schedule, preview
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
RotoPat’s Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
NFL Week 6 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
NFL Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
Maryland’s Felton looks to ‘step it up’ after bye
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 6 of 2024 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon: How to watch, schedule, preview
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
RotoPat’s Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
NFL Week 6 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
NFL Week 6 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
Maryland’s Felton looks to ‘step it up’ after bye
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Illogical conferences will force big CFB shakeup
October 10, 2024 11:18 AM
Dan Patrick thinks another major college football realignment is inevitable with new-look power conferences requiring unreasonable travel.
Close Ad