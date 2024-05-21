Ingrid Lindblad earns 2024 Annika Award

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Q&A: Needtobreathe’s Bear Rinehart on golf, music and the time Scottie Scheffler cried at show
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Tadej Pogacar extends Giro d’Italia lead after winning altered Stage 16 amid protests at start
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former Florida signee Jaden Rashada sues coach Billy Napier and others over failed $14M NIL deal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Morikawa’s game suited to Charles Schwab Challenge
Which NFL superstars are in Jefferson’s tier?
Speed Round: Top SNF matchups of 2024 NFL season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Q&A: Needtobreathe’s Bear Rinehart on golf, music and the time Scottie Scheffler cried at show
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Tadej Pogacar extends Giro d’Italia lead after winning altered Stage 16 amid protests at start
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former Florida signee Jaden Rashada sues coach Billy Napier and others over failed $14M NIL deal
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Morikawa’s game suited to Charles Schwab Challenge
Which NFL superstars are in Jefferson’s tier?
Speed Round: Top SNF matchups of 2024 NFL season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Ingrid Lindblad earns 2024 Annika Award
May 21, 2024 02:36 PM
Ingrid Lindblad earned the Annika Award which is given annually to the top female Division I collegiate golfer, an honor that Lindblad had been working toward since her freshman year at LSU.
Close Ad