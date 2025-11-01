 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dave Roberts vows to never sprint again after the Los Angeles manager face-plants at World Series
NCAA Football: Southern Methodist at Clemson
SMU gives coach Rhett Lashlee another extension amid Arkansas speculation
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Texas
Texas QB Arch Manning available to play against No. 9 Vanderbilt after clearing concussion protocol

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal1_251101.jpg
Pedro slots home Chelsea’s opener against Spurs
nbc_cfb_htcoachcarousel_251101.jpg
Ranking the open Power 4 head coach jobs
nbc_cfb_uofitd3_251101.jpg
Beatty scores Illinois’ third TD vs. Rutgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dave Roberts vows to never sprint again after the Los Angeles manager face-plants at World Series
NCAA Football: Southern Methodist at Clemson
SMU gives coach Rhett Lashlee another extension amid Arkansas speculation
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Texas
Texas QB Arch Manning available to play against No. 9 Vanderbilt after clearing concussion protocol

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal1_251101.jpg
Pedro slots home Chelsea’s opener against Spurs
nbc_cfb_htcoachcarousel_251101.jpg
Ranking the open Power 4 head coach jobs
nbc_cfb_uofitd3_251101.jpg
Beatty scores Illinois’ third TD vs. Rutgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Walden overcomes addiction to reach Breeders' Cup

November 1, 2025 12:56 PM
Trainer Will Walden opens up about his 12-year struggle with addiction, highlighting the Stable Recovery Program's role in his life.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_chegoal1_251101.jpg
01:51
Pedro slots home Chelsea’s opener against Spurs
nbc_cfb_htcoachcarousel_251101.jpg
02:58
Ranking the open Power 4 head coach jobs
nbc_cfb_uofitd3_251101.jpg
01:13
Beatty scores Illinois’ third TD vs. Rutgers
nbc_cfb_uofitd2_251101.jpg
51
Altmyer scores TD on crafty trick play vs. Rutgers
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251101.jpg
01:36
Arteta shares Arsenal’s keys to victory v. Burnley
nbc_pl_postgamemultiplegamesv2_251101.jpg
02:40
‘Exceptional’ Arsenal take care of Burnley
nbc_cfb_rutgersint_251101.jpg
26
Rutgers’ Gnago intercepts Altmyer’s tipped pass
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251101.jpg
01:52
Diallo rockets Man United level at 2-2 with Forest
nbc_pl_fulgoal3_251101.jpg
01:18
Mosquera’s own goal gives Fulham 3-0 lead
nbc_cfb_uofitd1_251101.jpg
51
Altmyer rolls out and finds Feagin for touchdown
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_251101.jpg
01:29
Gomez’s brace makes it 3-0 for Brighton over Leeds
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_251101.jpg
01:35
Wilson curls Fulham 2-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_251101.jpg
01:22
Gomez makes it 2-0 for Brighton against Leeds
nbc_pl_cpgoalcollins_251101.jpg
01:12
Collins’ own goal doubles Palace’s lead
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_251101.jpg
01:19
Savona stuns Man United to give Forest 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_251101.jpg
01:17
Gibbs-White brings Forest level with Man United
nbc_pl_agbadouredcard_251101.jpg
03:17
Wolves’ Agbadou receives straight-red card
nbc_pl_cpgoalmateta_251101.jpg
01:35
Mateta heads Crystal Palace 1-0 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251101.jpg
01:43
Rice doubles Arsenal’s lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251101.jpg
01:19
Casemiro’s header gives Man United lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251101.jpg
01:14
Gyokeres heads Arsenal 1-0 up over Burnley
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251101.jpg
01:11
Welbeck nets Brighton’s go-ahead goal v. Leeds
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251101.jpg
01:35
Sessegnon buries Fulham’s opener against Wolves
nbc_golf_maybankrd3_251101.jpg
08:54
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_garyhof_251101.jpg
01:44
Neville reacts to being named to PL Hall of Fame
nbc_pl_burarspregamediscussion_251101.jpg
04:27
Can Arsenal cope with pressure as title favorites?
nbc_nba_denvspor_251031.jpg
02:01
HLs: Blazers fend off Jokic, Nuggets in tight win
nbc_nba_nopvslac_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Clippers escape Pelicans in nail-biter finish
nbc_nba_lakersvsgrizzlies_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Luka drops 44 in return, Lakers top Grizzlies
nbc_nba_utahvsphi_251031.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Suns dispatch Jazz behind Booker, Dunn