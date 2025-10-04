Intrepido’s late surge nets American Pharoah win

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Qualifying
Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin meet, clear up matters since their Kansas finish
SX Atlanta Hunter Lawrence thumbs up
Jett Lawrence wins MXoN’s MXGP Qualification race with Hunter Lawrence victorious in the Open class
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Practice
Charlotte Roval starting lineup: Tyler Reddick claims second pole of the season

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_freemanint_251004.jpg
Freeman knew Boise State would be ‘gritty’ vs. ND
nbc_cfb_carrint_251004.jpg
Carr: Notre Dame’s depth is ‘unbelievable’
nbc_cfb_pricetd_251004.jpg
Price scores TD on insane run vs. Boise State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Qualifying
Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin meet, clear up matters since their Kansas finish
SX Atlanta Hunter Lawrence thumbs up
Jett Lawrence wins MXoN’s MXGP Qualification race with Hunter Lawrence victorious in the Open class
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Practice
Charlotte Roval starting lineup: Tyler Reddick claims second pole of the season

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_freemanint_251004.jpg
Freeman knew Boise State would be ‘gritty’ vs. ND
nbc_cfb_carrint_251004.jpg
Carr: Notre Dame’s depth is ‘unbelievable’
nbc_cfb_pricetd_251004.jpg
Price scores TD on insane run vs. Boise State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Intrepido’s late surge nets American Pharoah win

October 4, 2025 05:27 PM
Interpido finds another gear in the final furlong, roaring by two horses to win the American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita Park, earning a spot in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_freemanint_251004.jpg
01:10
Freeman knew Boise State would be ‘gritty’ vs. ND
nbc_cfb_carrint_251004.jpg
42
Carr: Notre Dame’s depth is ‘unbelievable’
nbc_cfb_pricetd_251004.jpg
52
Price scores TD on insane run vs. Boise State
nbc_horse_coolmore_251004.jpg
01:49
Rhetorical powers to win in Coolmore Turf Mile
nbc_cfb_fieldstd_251004.jpg
01:35
Fields gets up for TD after overturned score
nbc_horse_claiborne_251004.jpg
02:06
Ted Noffey wins Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity
nbc_cfb_ndint_250104.jpg
01:32
Johnson comes up with big interception for ND
nbc_cfb_ndtdextrapt_251004.jpg
01:22
Love scores TD, Carr finds Pauling for conversion
nbc_cfb_boisetd1_251004.jpg
45
Madsen takes it himself on perfect fake vs. ND
nbc_horse_thoroughbred_251004.jpg
01:21
Praying outlasts Vahva to win the TCA Stakes
nbc_cfb_ndtd1_251004.jpg
01:12
Pauling hauls in back shoulder pass from Carr
nbc_pl_plupdate_251004.jpg
11:51
PL Update: Estevao lifts Chelsea past Liverpool
nbc_cfb_4thdownstop_251004.jpg
32
Boise stuffs Notre Dame at goal line on 4th down
nbc_intv_caballero_251004.jpg
04:19
Caballero ‘so proud’ of Chelsea’s performance
nbc_pl_slotintv_251004.jpg
03:00
Slot reacts to heartbreaking loss against Chelsea
nbc_pl_cheliv_251004.jpg
12:56
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Liverpool Matchweek 7
nbc_cfb_psuwhiteoutlookback_251004.jpg
01:31
Inside the energy behind Penn State’s White Out
nbc_cfb_uscdefensepkg_251004.jpg
02:15
USC’s ‘improving’ defense could be the difference
nbc_pl_chelivpostgame_251004.jpg
02:20
Chelsea ‘showed no fear’ in win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251004.jpg
01:59
Estevao scores 95th-minute winner v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251004.jpg
01:10
Gakpo brings Liverpool level with Chelsea
nbc_nba_pg_nykvsphi_251004.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Knicks vs. 76ers
nbc_fnia_talkingballseg_251004.jpg
02:33
Vrabel: Maye ‘wants to be perfect’
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251004.jpg
01:25
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_musunhl_251004.jpg
10:55
Extended HLs: Man United v. Sunderland Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_arswhu_251004.jpg
09:15
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. West Ham Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_postgameandnextgame_251004.jpg
01:47
Reactions from Man United’s clinic v. Sunderland
nbc_fnia_joshclip_251004.jpg
03:17
Bills’ ‘family-like atmosphere’ important to Allen
Vrabel_interview_SNF.jpg
27:51
Talkin’ Ball: Vrabel on coaching, Maye progress
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251004.jpg
02:30
Saka’s penalty gives Arsenal 2-0 lead v. West Ham