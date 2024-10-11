Sanfort talks season goals, testing NBA waters

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Idaho v Oregon
How to watch Ohio State vs Oregon college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
GOLF: AUG 15 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
‘Golf sucks so bad': After two tee shots O.B., Peter Malnati makes hole-out double bogey
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Iowa at Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks football history: Head-to-head record, biggest games, first matchup

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_minnesotawbb_hcplitzuweitint_241011.jpg
Plitzuweit sees stronger connections at Minnesota
nbc_berry_injurytracking_241011.jpg
Taylor, Mixon among Week 6 injuries to track
nbc_cbb_minnesotawbb_battleint_241011.jpg
Battle talks hometown pride, team chemistry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Idaho v Oregon
How to watch Ohio State vs Oregon college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
GOLF: AUG 15 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
‘Golf sucks so bad': After two tee shots O.B., Peter Malnati makes hole-out double bogey
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Iowa at Ohio State
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oregon Ducks football history: Head-to-head record, biggest games, first matchup

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_minnesotawbb_hcplitzuweitint_241011.jpg
Plitzuweit sees stronger connections at Minnesota
nbc_berry_injurytracking_241011.jpg
Taylor, Mixon among Week 6 injuries to track
nbc_cbb_minnesotawbb_battleint_241011.jpg
Battle talks hometown pride, team chemistry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sanfort talks season goals, testing NBA waters

October 11, 2024 10:40 AM
Iowa's Payton Sanfort sits down to discuss his goals for the upcoming season as well as his prior accomplishments, and getting feedback from NBA teams.